Customer Story

Helping to Fund The Resistance

"Opposed to the direction the U.S. is currently moving, a group of volunteers came together and created Resistbot. Resistbot turns your text messages into daily letters to Congress, providing an easy way to let your officials know you're holding them accountable.

Running a high-profile SMS resistance platform costs money, and since Resistbot is free to use it relies on donations from its users. With The Groundwork, Resistbot is able to send custom donate links to every supporter, making the donation process quick and painless.